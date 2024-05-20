Terrorism Charge: Abuja Court Dismisses Tukur Mamu’s Request For Transfer To Kuje Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled against the request made by a terrorist negotiator, Mohammed Tukur Mamu, to be transferred from the custody of the Department of the State Service (DSS) to Kuje Prison.

Recall that Mamu is facing terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that Mamu has been held in DSS custody after the court denied bail.

During the recent ruling, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo highlighted the Federal Government’s concerns regarding prison escapes as a key reason for rejecting the transfer request to Kuje.

He emphasized that Mamu failed to challenge or dispute the claims made, as mandated by law.

As per the Judge’s ruling, the unchallenged averments are considered to be true and do not require further proof. Consequently, Mamu has been ordered to remain in the custody of the DSS throughout his trial for the criminal charges against him.

Justice Ekwo, however, upheld his previous order allowing the terrorist negotiator to consult his personal physician for medical treatment under the supervision of the DSS.

On April 29, Mamu, represented by his lawyer Abdul Mohammed, SAN, alleged that the DSS had not followed the court’s order from December 19, 2023, granting him access to his personal physician for medical treatment.

In Mohammed’s motion, it was argued that Mamu was only granted access to the physician once, during which time a comprehensive medical examination report was submitted to the DSS.

Since the submission of the report, Mamu claimed that the physician had not been allowed to see him, despite his urgent need for surgical operations in any hospital within the country.

The defendant also asserted that his physical condition has worsened and that his life is at risk if he remains in DSS custody instead of being transferred to Kuje Prison. He assured the court that he would consistently attend the proceedings, emphasizing that he could only face trial if he was alive.

It is worth mentioning that Mamu was apprehended at the Aminu Kano International Airport upon his return from Egypt on September 6, 2022, due to his alleged involvement with the terrorists responsible for the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

On March 21, 2023, the DSS charged him with 10 counts of terrorism financing and other related offenses, to which he pleaded not guilty.