Revealed: Why DSS Invaded Ogun Court, Arrested Suspects Against Judge Order

Operatives of the Ogun State Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested two individuals linked to the obaship crisis in Agosasa community, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Naija News had earlier reported that the suspects, identified as Fatai Ajibola, also known as Oga Ilu Agosasa, and Sunday Oyero, a self-proclaimed community youth leader, were apprehended in Ilaro while attending a court session.

According to Vanguard newspaper, the DSS action follows extensive monitoring of the suspects’ movements and activities related to charges of arson among other offenses.

The arrests were made shortly after a High Court session presided over by Justice A. Shobayo.

Advertisement

Sources within the DSS indicated that the suspects attempted to flee upon sensing the presence of law enforcement outside the court premises, which led to Justice Shobayo summoning an operative to clarify their mission.

According to a DSS insider, both Ajibola and Oyero have been implicated in sponsoring disruptive activities in Agosasa, particularly surrounding the official coronation of Akinpelu, which has plunged the community into prolonged distress.

Their repeated refusals to respond to previous DSS invitations prompted the agency to act swiftly when they were spotted within Nigerian territory.

Advertisement

The suspects were apprehensioned as they were exiting the court, leading to their immediate transfer to the State Command of the DSS in Abeokuta for further investigation.

The incident marks a critical step towards addressing the ongoing leadership turmoil in Agosasa and restoring order in the community.

As the suspects await further proceedings, the DSS continues its investigation to uncover more about their roles in the crisis and any other associated unlawful activities. The community of Agosasa and the broader public are keenly observing developments, hoping for a resolution that restores peace and stability to the area.

Advertisement