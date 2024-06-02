Nnamdi Kanu: Court Threatens To Jail DSS DG, Bichi Over Non-compliance

An Abuja Federal High Court has issued a stark warning to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, threatening him with possible imprisonment due to alleged contempt of court.

The warning comes in response to the DSS’s continued non-compliance with a court order concerning visitation rights for the detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The court’s order, revealed by Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, and obtained by Daily Post, states, “TAKE NOTICE that unless you obey the directions contained in this Order, you will be guilty of Contempt of Court and will be liable to be committed to prison.” DSS operatives Tina James and Fatima Abdul reportedly acknowledged the notice.

This legal confrontation stems from a May 20, 2024, ruling by Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako at the Federal High Court. While the court denied Kanu’s request to restore his bail following a Supreme Court ruling, it modified the conditions under which his legal counsel could visit.

The modification was intended to expand Kanu’s legal team’s access to him, thereby ensuring his ability to prepare adequately for his ongoing trial and maintaining the fairness of the judicial process.

Justice Nyako’s directive requires that Kanu be allowed to meet with up to five of his lawyers in a “clean” room provided by the State Security Services, where he is currently detained.