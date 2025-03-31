Three Lagos Assembly Staff Apologize To DSS Over Assault

Three officials from the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA) have issued formal apologies to the Department of State Services (DSS) following their arrest for assaulting security personnel during the recent leadership turmoil within the legislative body.

Naija News understands that the Assembly had formally requested the presence of the DSS in a letter dated February 14, 2025, which was signed by Acting Clerk A.T.B. Ottun.

This correspondence, referenced as LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323, specifically asked the DSS to ensure the security of the facility starting from February 15 until further notice.

Upon their arrival, DSS personnel were allegedly assaulted by three employees of the Assembly.

Utilizing CCTV evidence, the security agency apprehended the individuals involved and subsequently brought charges against them.

In individual letters of apology dated March 28, 2025, the detained officials—Ibrahim Abdul-Akeem Olarenwaju (Public Affairs Officer), Miss Adetola Fatimoh Oluwatosin, and Adetu Samshudeen Adekunle (both from the Sergeant-at-Arms unit)—expressed their remorse for their conduct.

These apologies were directed to the DSS Director General, Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, and were submitted through the State Director of Security at the Lagos State Command.

One of the letters read: “I, Ibrahim Abdul-Akeem Olarenwaju, hereby tender my unreserved apology for any act or omission that I might have caused your distinguished office and personnel in the course of my duty at the hallowed chamber of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, on the 27th day of February, 2025.”

The sentiments expressed by the other assembly workers were in alignment, as they committed to behaving responsibly moving forward and refraining from any actions that might compromise DSS personnel.

In the midst of the leadership crisis at the Assembly, various media outlets initially reported that DSS operatives had stormed the legislative complex.

However, after further investigation, numerous media organizations retracted their claims and extended apologies to the DSS.

This situation underscores the critical need for precise reporting and the necessity of maintaining professionalism when addressing security issues within public institutions.