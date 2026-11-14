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Ex-Lagos Government Worker Found Dead In UK Residence

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Key Takeaways

  • Prince Adeoba Adeniji-Adele, a 62-year-old former Lagos State Government information officer, was found dead at his residence in Barnet, London, last Monday.
  • According to Punch, Adeniji-Adele’s colleagues arranged a welfare check after he failed to respond to their phone calls and messages.
  • His wife, Kehinde, said in a Facebook tribute that a man answered her husband’s phone on Monday and informed her of his death.

A former Lagos State Government civil servant, Prince Adeoba Adeniji-Adele, has been found dead inside his residence in London, United Kingdom.

According to Punch, the 62-year-old Nigerian-British citizen, died at his home after colleagues became worried about his sudden failure to respond to phone calls and messages.

Naija News reports that the late former civil servant relocated to the United Kingdom in 2024 after retiring from the Lagos State Public Service, where he worked as an information officer in different government agencies.

After his return to the UK, he secured a job as a support officer with Bushey Meadows Supported Living.

However, his body was discovered last Monday at his apartment in Barnet, London, after his colleagues arranged for a welfare check when they could not reach him.

In a tribute shared on Facebook, Kehinde described her late husband as a caring man who worked hard to provide for his family.

She wrote: “Ademi, Okomi, Ololufe mi, I am writing this with a deep pain my heart. Thank you for being that husband that will give his last fight to make sure all goes well in the family, even though I misunderstood you then, now I understand better.

“He said he wanted to sleep. I said he shouldn’t worry that I would call him the following day. But when I called him the following day, which was Monday, he didn’t pick up. So, I assumed he hadn’t woken up or maybe he just wanted to take a nap.

“Around 3.15pm, I called him and someone picked but I heard a scream. Then, a white man answered the phone and asked me questions. The man asked for my husband’s name and I said it. He asked who I was, and I said I’m his wife. He asked me to call my number and I did. He then said I was truly his wife.

“He then announced the death of my husband to me on the phone. He explained what happened and how he was not seen in the office, before a welfare check was sent to his residence.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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