Just In: Rivers Court Issues Order Restraining Police, DSS From Arresting Fubara’s Chief Of Staff, Ehie

The Rivers State High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, has issued an order restraining security agencies, including the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), from arresting the suspended Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Edison Ehie.

Naija News reports that the order was granted by Justice IPC Igwe in response to a motion filed by Ehie, who is the claimant in the case. Other defendants in the suit include the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Director-General of the DSS, the state Director of DSS, and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Justice Igwe ruled that an interim injunction be issued, preventing the defendants or their agents from inviting, arresting, or detaining Ehie in connection with the alleged arson at the Rivers State House of Assembly, which occurred on March 29, 2023.

This follows statements made on or around March 27, 2025, by the former Head of Service of Rivers State, George Nwaeke or any other individual.

The court further instructed that the writ and accompanying processes be marked as a concurrent writ for service outside the jurisdiction, specifically to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Additionally, the court ordered all parties involved to maintain the status quo until the determination of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.

The judge directed that both parties maintain the status quo as of March 30, 2025, until the next hearing.

The court also required the claimant, Ehie, to enter into a ₦2 million indemnity bond, promising to compensate the defendants should the substantive motion be ruled as frivolous.

The judge adjourned the substantive case to April 30, 2025, for further consideration of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction. This marks a temporary legal victory for Ehie as the legal proceedings continue.