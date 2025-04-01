Just In: DSS Operatives Arrest Two Principal Suspects Involved In Death Of 16 Northerners In Uromi

The Department of State Security (DSS) have arrested two principal suspects allegedly involved in the killing of 16 Nigerians of Northern origin in Uromi, Esan North-East local government area of Edo State.

Naija News learnt that the Edo State governor’s media office, in a statement on Tuesday evening, April 1, 2025, disclosed that the DSS operatives arrested suspects in Uromi following credible intelligence.

According to the statement, the two principal suspects have been transferred to Abuja, the nation’s capital, for further interrogation and prosecution by the relevant authorities.

It added that operatives of various security agencies were hunting for other key suspects involved in the unfortunate incidents.

Recall that the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, had on Monday, during a condolence visit to Kano State, revealed that 14 suspects had already been arrested in connection with the killing and were to be moved to Abuja for further interrogation.

Okpebholo, who visited the State to condole with the government and families of the victims, had vowed that justice will be served and those involved in the killing will be brought to justice.

The governor also assured families of the victims that adequate compensations would be paid to them.