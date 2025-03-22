Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife Breaks Silence, Reacts To IPOB Leader’s Apology To Justice Nyako, Others

The wife of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Lolo Uchechi Okwu-Kanu has backed the apology extended by her husband to the judiciary, Justice Binta Nyako, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, and others for his angry outbursts during last year’s trial proceedings.

Naija News reports that the apology was formally tendered on Kanu’s behalf by his new lead counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), a former Attorney General of the Federation, on Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Lolo Uchechi Okwu-Kanu explained that Chief Agabi’s action was aimed at easing tensions within certain segments of the bar and bench following Kanu’s legitimate but anger-driven remarks against Justice Binta Nyako’s court, which resulted in her recusal.

The statement, titled “Dignity in Justice Omotosho’s Court of the Federal High Court in Abuja,” was personally signed by Kanu’s wife. It read, in part: “In court today, my husband, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, accepted the need for Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, the new lead counsel, to address the court of Justice James Omotosho on what transpired in Justice Binta Nyako’s court, which shook the foundations of the Nigerian judiciary.”

The statement continued: “This clarification was duly delivered by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN—a towering figure, twice Attorney-General, twice Minister of Justice, and a former Senator.”

It explained that Agabi, stepping into Kanu’s legal team, acted to defuse the tensions caused by Kanu’s anger-fueled outbursts, which led to Justice Nyako’s recusal. “Chief Kanu Agabi’s stature demanded it; he could not represent Onyendu without restoring decorum acceptable to the Abuja bench in particular and the judiciary in general.”

The statement further noted that Justice James Omotosho, who was presiding over the current proceedings, also apologized to Kanu for the prolonged delay and mishandling of his trial over the years, acknowledging the hardship Kanu had endured at the hands of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Lolo Okwu-Kanu described Chief Agabi’s action as strategic, balancing Kanu’s fury with the dignity of the court.

She urged those commenting to read the full text of Agabi’s statement before forming opinions, emphasizing that Agabi spoke in his personal capacity, expressing his vision for a peaceful resolution and coexistence.