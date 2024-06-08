Military Veterans Write Nigerian Gov’t Over Detained IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The American Military Veterans of Igbo extraction has demanded the immediate release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that Kanu is currently in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) following his trial for terrorism as initiated by the Nigerian Government.

In a recent visit to the U.S. State Department, a delegation of American Military Veterans of Igbo Descent highlighted the Nigerian judiciary’s disregard for rulings from competent and international courts and United Nations opinions that support Kanu’s release.

The group has expressed deep concern over Kanu’s continued incarceration, despite being granted freedom by a court of competent jurisdiction.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Kanu’s legal adviser, Aloy Ejimakor, noted that the military veterans’ visit serves as a demonstration of solidarity with the Igbo community and a plea for the State Department’s intervention in Kanu’s case.

The veterans’ advocacy efforts are focused on raising awareness about Kanu’s situation and advocating for his freedom.

They strongly believe in upholding human rights and ensuring justice prevails.

Earlier, IPOB issued a stern warning to the public, organizations, media houses, and government entities to stop describing the group as a terrorist organization.

Naija News reports that Kanu’s legal team conveyed the warning on his behalf on Friday.

In a statement signed on Friday by Ejimakor under Kanu’s firm instructions, the team issued a final warning to those still labelling IPOB as a terrorist organization and threatened legal action against violators.

The statement read in part, “Henceforth, any further reference to IPOB as a terrorist organization will be met and countervailed with muscular litigation and other lawful measures, regardless of who the entity is.

“This is because there is a subsisting Judgment of a competent High Court in Nigeria (attached herewith) which ruled that IPOB’s proscription/declaration as a terrorist group by Buhari is illegal, discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“Additionally, those calling IPOB a terrorist organization have not adduced a scintilla of evidence that IPOB has ever engaged in any terrorist activity.

“This is underscored by the verifiable fact that since the so-called proscription of IPOB in 2017, no single alleged IPOB member has been convicted of any terrorist act, despite thousands of arrests, abductions, horrendous torture, false flags and extrajudicial killings levied against its alleged members.”

The team demanded that the general public, Presidency, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and media houses immediately stop labelling IPOB with defamatory and prejudicial terms.