Ex-CoS, Buratai Calls For Quick End To Insurgency In Lake Chad Region, North-East

Former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General, Tukur Buratai, (rtd) has emphasized the need for military authorities to accelerate counter-insurgency operations to end the Lake Chad Basin Region conflict.

Naija News reports that Buratai made these remarks during the 1st International Conference hosted by the Department of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Maiduguri, in Borno State.

Buratai praised the military for their dedication and efforts in combating outlawed groups, underscoring the importance of not allowing the conflict to drag on, like the prolonged conflicts in Colombia and Sri Lanka.

The former CoS underscored the critical role of military operations, which require a coordinated effort involving military intelligence, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, and cooperation with local authorities to effectively address the security challenges in the region.

“We believe the war should end in a very short time and shouldn’t prolong like those in countries of Columbia and Sri Lanka,” he said.

The former army chief said troops under his leadership reclaimed nine local government areas in Borno within five months.

In his remark, the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Aliyu Shugaba, highlighted the University of Maiduguri’s resilience in facing and overcoming four consecutive attacks by suicide bombers on the campus.