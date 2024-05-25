Kano Emir: DSS Director, Top Security Chiefs Meet With Ado Bayero [Photos]

Top security personnel, including the Department of State Security (DSS), are currently meeting with the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News reports that the meeting is being held at the mini-Palace, where Ado Bayero is currently residing.

This action is in response to the ongoing events in Kano following Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s reinstatement of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

Ado Bayero had returned to the ancient city and settled in the mini palace hours after Sanusi received his appointment letter from Governor Yusuf on Friday.

Governor Yusuf, who earlier sacked all emirs in the state, also issued a directive to arrest Ado Bayero for allegedly causing confusion and unrest.

The police had also stated that they would comply with the order regarding Sanusi’s reinstatement.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, has levelled serious allegations against the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Gwarzo accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman of instigating chaos by allegedly facilitating the unauthorized return of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News reports that Gwarzo claims that Ganduje used connections within the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to execute this plan.

Speaking to journalists at the Emir’s palace in Kano on Saturday, Gwarzo disclosed that Bayero was brought back into Kano via a chartered flight early Saturday morning, orchestrated by Ganduje.

“It is unfortunate that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is using the National Security Adviser to create tension in the state by smuggling into the state, the former emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“The appointment and dethronement of Emir or any traditional title holder is solely the prerogative of the state government,” Punch quoted the deputy governor as saying.

The incident comes just a day after the newly reinstated Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, received his appointment letter, with Gwarzo and other state officials present to endorse his authority.

The deputy governor called upon the residents of Kano to continue their daily activities without fear or intimidation, signalling the government’s commitment to maintaining order and peace.