Eid-El Kabir: Dethroned Emir Of Kano, Ado Bayero Makes Special Request From Police Days To Sallah Festival

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has penned a letter to the Kano State Commissioner of Police ahead of the 2024 Eid-el Kabir festival.

In the letter identified by reference number Ref: HRH/ADM/06/1/217, dated June 10, 2024, and bearing the seal of the Emir’s Private Secretary, Ado Bayero requested special security measures for the forthcoming Sallah celebrations.

Naija News reports that Ado Bayero, who was recently dethroned by the incumbent government in the state, had extended invitations to all local district chiefs and traditional authority figures to begin the preparations for the Sallah celebrations.

However, amid the ongoing legal battle over Kano Emirship tussle, Ado Bayero wrote to the top security head in Kano as he seeks to lead Muslims in the forthcoming festival.

The request read, “I’m directed by His Highness, The Emir of Kano, Alh Aminu Ado Bayero CFR, CNOL, JP; based on case number FHC/KN/CS/182/2004 in which the court ordered that Status Quo be maintained, I hereby write to convey his appreciation and sincere gratitude on your contributions and facilitation of peace and stability in Kano State during the period of Emirate Crisis. His Highness and the people of Kano are very grateful, indeed.

“Similarly, His Highness instructed me to request special security arrangements for the conduct of Sallah festivities (Eid-El Kabir) in Kano, which commences on Sunday, 16th of May 2024 to Thursday, 20th of May 2024. All activities will emanate from Nassarawa Mini Palace in Kano.

“These festivities are significant cultural and religious events that attract a large number of participants and spectators from within and outside of Kano.

“In light of the importance of maintaining peace, order, and security during these celebrations, we kindly request the support and assistance of your esteem agency towards the successful accomplishment of the events.”

Naija News understands that the notice also included details about the daily routines to be followed from Sunday, 16th May 2024, for the Eid prayer at Kofar Mata Prayer ground.

Additionally, a second event will take place on Monday, 17th May 2024, for Hawan Daushe at 4.00 pm, Hawan Nassarawa on Tuesday, 18th May 2024, starting at 8.00 am, and Hawan Zagayen gari on Thursday, 20th May 2024, beginning at 8.00 am.

This request is made in response to a prolonged conflict that has divided the city, sparked by the abdication of Bayero by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who has since reinstated the 14th Kano Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

Recall that Governor Kabir Yusuf, by virtue of his position, issued a decree to the effect of enforcing the state Assembly’s resolution that has led to the disbandment of all the five emirates established by the previous Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, under the Kano emirate council law.