Breaking: Appeal Court Stops Reinstatement Of Sanusi As Emir Of Kano

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, halted the enforcement of its January 10 judgment, which upheld the Kano State Government’s decision to repeal the 2019 Emirate Council Law.

In its ruling, the court also set aside the June 20 2024 order of the Federal High Court in Kano, which nullified the Kano State Government’s actions under the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024, these actions included dissolving the five emirates created in 2019 and the reinstatement of Sanusi II as Emir.

By implication, the final decision on the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano or otherwise would now await the pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

Details later…