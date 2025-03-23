Tension Escalates In Kano As Emirship Dispute Threatens 2025 Sallah Durbar

Tension is mounting in Kano State as the ongoing tussle over the emirship takes a new twist, with both Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano, and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, signalling their intention to host the 2025 Sallah Durbar in the state.

The current dispute is rooted in the larger power struggle between the two monarchs, which began in 2020 when legislative proceedings led to the removal of Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Naija News reports that Bayero was then appointed as his successor. However, the issue was reignited in 2024 when the Kano State government reinstated Sanusi following an amendment to the 2020 Kano Emirate Law.

Despite Sanusi’s reinstatement, Bayero has vehemently opposed his dethronement and has continued to hold court in the Nasarawa mini-palace.

In line with the directive issued by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf last week, calling on all monarchs to prepare for the Durbar, Emir Bayero sent a formal letter to the Kano State Police Command, notifying them of his intention to hold the traditional event during the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The letter, signed by Bayero’s Private Secretary, Abdullahi Haruna Kwaru, outlined that the celebrations would start at the end of March 2025, including the iconic Hawan Sallah, Hawan Daushe, and Hawan Nassarawa processions.

These events will take place on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd days of Shawwal 1446AH, followed by a cultural event on the fourth day.

The letter also noted that this year’s Sallah celebrations coincide with the fifth anniversary of Emir Bayero’s ascension to the throne, emphasizing that the events would be carried out peacefully and in line with security protocols. The communication assured that all activities would proceed smoothly and without incident.

The escalating emirship tussle is a delicate matter, especially with the Durbar just days away. While the state government and Sanusi II have yet to officially comment on Bayero’s announcement, it is expected that both parties will soon respond, particularly given the significance of the Durbar and its cultural importance to the people of Kano.

The Kano State Police Command has also yet to weigh in on the matter, leaving many residents anxious about the potential outcome.

Residents Express Concern Over The Durbar

The matter has sparked concern among residents, who fear the impact of the emirship dispute on public safety.

A 78-year-old resident, Malam Haladu Bello, who spoke with Daily Trust, expressed his frustration, stating, “I have witnessed several durbars with all the positive and negative things these durbars come with, but what we perceive today is something entirely different.”

Bello decried the selfishness of political leaders, urging them to consider the safety of the public, particularly in light of the tensions surrounding the Durbar.

He added, “I am pleading with whosoever is concerned to temper mercy with justice and address this simple and yet so difficult matter.”

A 30-year-old resident, Alhaji Usman Shehu, also weighed in on the situation, describing the emirship dispute as a family matter that should not endanger innocent lives.

“For selfish reasons, people have been denied the liberty to enjoy even their cultural happenings. “We do not deserve this at all. Let us rest in peace and not when we are no more,” he lamented