Police Foil Attempt To Storm Kano Emir’s Palace, Arrest 17 Suspects

The Kano State Police Command has successfully thwarted a planned violent takeover of the Nassarawa Palace, home to the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The police confirmed that 17 suspected thugs were arrested in connection with the alleged plot to storm the palace and forcefully remove the Emir.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said that the command acted on credible intelligence and swiftly took proactive security measures to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“Following credible intelligence reports of a planned violent protest by some individuals, the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has deployed personnel and assets to strategic locations within Kano metropolis to prevent the protest and ensure public safety,” Kiyawa stated.

He added that 17 suspects had been arrested, and an investigation into the incident was ongoing to determine the masterminds behind the attempted siege.

The police further warned individuals and groups against engaging in any unlawful gathering, procession, or violent activities, stressing that security forces would respond decisively to any attempts to disrupt peace in the state.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the security agencies. The Command appreciates the cooperation and support of the good people of Kano State in our efforts to maintain peace and order,” Kiyawa added.