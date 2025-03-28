[Just In]: Eid-El-Fitr: Kano Police Ban Sallah Durbar Festivities

The Kano State Police Command has imposed a ban on all Durbar activities during the 2025 Eid-El-Fitr celebrations, citing security concerns and the need to maintain public order.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, announced the decision on Friday during a press briefing at the Bompai Police Headquarters, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a peaceful and secure environment during the festivities.

According to CP Bakori, intelligence reports indicated potential threats linked to the Durbar, prompting the authorities to take preventive measures.

“Following credible intelligence reports of orchestrated plans by miscreants and their sponsors to exploit the Durbar for disruptive activities, the Command, in consultation with the Kano State Government and other key stakeholders, has decided to prohibit all Durbar activities across the state,” he stated.

The police assured residents that security arrangements had been put in place to ensure the safety of Eid prayers at designated locations.

Worshippers were advised to comply with security protocols, including avoiding carrying suspicious objects and adhering to the ban on horse riding (Kilisa), car racing, and reckless driving.

CP Bakori also called on parents and guardians to prevent their children from being manipulated by troublemakers and urged the public to maintain peace.

“As we celebrate, let us remember that peace is paramount. We must put aside our differences and work together as law-abiding citizens for the progress of our state and nation,” he urged.

The Police Command also encouraged continued cooperation with security agencies and advised residents to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.

This development follows an earlier decision by the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to cancel his Sallah Durbar plans in the interest of peace.

His decision came amid growing tensions, especially after the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, also began preparations for Sallah celebrations following a directive from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.