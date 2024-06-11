DSS Warns Against Violent Protest On June 12

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups contemplating violent protests on June 12, Democracy Day.

According to a statement released late Tuesday by the DSS Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the agency has credible intelligence indicating plans to incite violence and disrupt public order during the scheduled protests.

The DSS emphasized its commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining national security amidst potential unrest.

The security body highlighted that it would take necessary measures to prevent any activities that could threaten the peace and stability of the nation during the commemoration of Democracy Day.

Dr. Afunanya urged citizens to avoid participating in any acts of lawlessness and encouraged those with grievances to seek redress through legally established channels.

The DSS reiterated that it is fully prepared to collaborate with other security agencies to enforce law and order and protect lives and property during this period.

Afunanya said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to plans by certain individuals and groups to stage physical protests in some parts of the country on 12th June 2024. These protests are designed with sinister objectives to coincide with the Democracy Day Celebration.

“While citizens may have the rights of assembly and expression, such freedoms should not be used to undermine public safety and national security. The determination by some non-state actors to incite mass disaffection through demonstrations that may turn violent will not be tolerated.

“Citizens are, therefore, called upon to resist any persuasions to be lawless or cause disorder and anarchy in the nation. Displeased persons are rather encouraged to appropriately channel their grievances through the right channels and procedures.

“The Service, while felicitating the government and citizens on this auspicious occasion of celebrating 25 years of unbroken democracy, calls for continued patriotism, unity and commitment to building a Nigeria of our collective dream.

“The Service will sustain collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, including sister security agencies, to maintain the peace as well as protect lives and property across the nation. Law-abiding citizens are enjoined to go about their businesses without fear.”