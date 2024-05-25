Kano Emir Tussle: Ganduje Using Federal Power To Create Tension In Kano – Deputy Governor Claims

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, has levelled serious allegations against the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Gwarzo accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman of instigating chaos by allegedly facilitating the unauthorized return of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News reports that Gwarzo claims that Ganduje used connections within the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to execute this plan.

Speaking to journalists at the Emir’s palace in Kano on Saturday, Gwarzo disclosed that Bayero was brought back into Kano via a chartered flight early Saturday morning, orchestrated by Ganduje.

“It is unfortunate that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is using the National Security Adviser to create tension in the state by smuggling into the state, the former emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“The appointment and dethronement of Emir or any traditional title holder is solely the prerogative of the state government,” Punch quoted the deputy governor as saying.

The incident comes just a day after the newly reinstated Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, received his appointment letter, with Gwarzo and other state officials present to endorse his authority.

The deputy governor called upon the residents of Kano to continue their daily activities without fear or intimidation, signalling the government’s commitment to maintaining order and peace.