Bayero vs Sanusi: Court Delivers Ruling In Favour Of Dethroned Emir

Justice Liman Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Kano has declared that the court has jurisdiction to hear the suit involving the dethroned Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, the Federal High Court declared that it has jurisdiction over the dispute regarding the Kano Emirate tussle.

Justice Mohammed stated that his court has the authority to consider the lawsuit brought by Aminu Babba Dan Agundi on behalf of Ado Bayero as the applicants’ assertions were based on violations of basic rights rather than chieftaincy matters.

The judge submitted that on the basis of that, his court possesses the inherent authority to consider, listen to, and come to conclusions on the matter.

He added that the federal high court has the authority to consider the case initially and retains that authority to proceed with the ongoing hearing.

Recall that the Kano State Assembly passed the Kano Emirates Council (repeal) bill on May 23, which was later approved by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, leading to the dissolution of the newly created emirates in the state.

Subsequently, the governor announced the reinstatement of Lamido Sanusi as the sole Emir of Kano.

However, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was dethroned as the Emir of Kano based on the Governor’s action, challenged the matter in court in a suit filed by the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi.