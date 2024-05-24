Just In: Court Stops Sanusi Lamido’s Reinstatement As Kano Emir

A significant development has occurred in the ongoing saga surrounding the Kano State Emirate Council, as a Federal High Court in Kano has issued an order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law.

This move comes after Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate, filed an application seeking to halt the enforcement of the law.

The Kano State House of Assembly had earlier dissolved all four newly created emirate councils in the state, a move that was a sequel to deliberations on the floor of the House during plenary.

This dissolution was a result of the repeal of the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law, which had created Rano, Karaye, Gaya, and Bichi Emirates in addition to Kano.

In a surprise move, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, reappointed Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, four years after he was dethroned by a former governor of the state, Umar Ganduje.

The governor also deposed five emirs appointed by Ganduje and gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

He directed them to hand over all affairs to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

In the latest lawsuit concerning the Emir’s seat, the respondents in the fundamental rights case are the Kano State Government, the House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Attorney-General, the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the State Security Service.

Justice Mohammed Liman granted the order, stating, “That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill into law pending the hearing of the fundamental rights application.”

He also ruled, “That in view of the constitutional and jurisdictional issues apparent on the face of the application, parties shall address the court on same at the hearing of the fundamental rights application which is fixed for the 3rd of June, 2024.”

The judge further stated, “That in order to maintain the peace and security of the state, an interim injunction of this Honourable Court is granted restraining the fifth to eight respondents (CP, IGP, NSCDC, and DSS) from enforcing, executing, implementing, and operationalising the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law.”

He concluded, “That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill into law pending the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.”

Naija News reports that the case has been adjourned to June 3, 2024, for the hearing of the fundamental rights application.