Governor Yusuf Abba Reinstates Sanusi As Emir Of Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced the appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday after signing the new emirate council law at Government House in Kano, the state capital.

Governor Yusuf had earlier signed the law after meeting behind closed door with Kano kingmakers and lawmakers led by the speaker, Jibrin Falgore, at the Government House.

Yusuf signed the law at exactly 5:10pm alongside his deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers in the government.

Recall that the state House of Assembly on Thursday morning passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The law, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No.2) Law, 2024, scrapped the five emirates system and first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

