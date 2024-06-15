NAMA Denies Report Of Unidentified Aircraft Inside Aso Rock Presidential Villa

The Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) has denied reports that an unidentified aircraft was found inside the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja and it got there undetected.

The agency also assured of the safety of the Nigerian airspace as the airspace is fully covered by radar.

It stated that the radar stations in Nigeria located in Kano, Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt are all serviceable.

The denial and assurance were contained in a statement on Saturday signed by the Managing Director of NAMA, Ahmed Farouk.

He explained that a report by a blogger that the aircraft in question was found in the presidential villa undetected was false and misleading as, in real terms, the aircraft in question is known, but only to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC).

The NAMA boss added that the reported ‘unidentified’ aircraft is a security terminology.

“The agency hereby wishes to state that the claim that the Nigerian airspace is not covered by radar is false and misleading.

“The radar stations in Nigeria (Kano, Lagos, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt) are serviceable. Radar services for terminal and en route flights are positively identified and provide air navigation services to airspace users.

“Yes, it is true that the TRACON system, like any other electronics system, is undergoing an upgrade of software and modernisation to meet the ever-growing demand for efficient, effective and seamless air traffic management services.

“The reported ‘unidentified’ aircraft is a security terminology. In real terms, the aircraft in question is known, but only to the ATC.

“The violation was in the interest of safety, as a result of adverse weather (serious thunderstorm) on the said date.

“The purported circular issued by the NCAA is for airlines to be guided from straying into the marked and published prohibited or restricted areas of the Nigerian airspace.

“It is obvious that the journalist in question does not understand the workings of the surveillance systems, hence his misconstrued and misguided information on Primary and Secondary Radar.

“The agency shall willfully volunteer information on her services to anyone who requires them at any time,” said Farouk.

The NAMA boss also denied the report of inadequate welfare for workers of the agency. According to him, NAMA remains committed to its responsibility to provide safe, effective, economic, and efficient air navigation services in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the welfare of Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers in terms of salaries and allowances is not in contention, as to suggest that it is the lowest in the world.”

“We are pleased to say that the Nigerian airspace is safe and secured,” he noted.