Ado Bayero: I Understand Why Beneficiaries Of Former System Are Hurt – Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has weighed in on the ongoing tussle between him and the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News recalls Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reinstated Sanusi, while Bayero was dethroned alongside four other Emirs.

But Bayero, who was out of Kano when the order was given, returned and moved into the mini palace in Nasarawa.

Irked by the development, Yusuf ordered his immediate arrest, and Bayero headed for the court to challenge the Governor’s action.

Bayero also asked the court to nullify the law through which the Governor deposed him and reinstated Sanusi.

In an interview with Saturday Sun, Sanusi said he understands why the beneficiaries of the former system feel hurt about the dethronement, but it is not their fault.

He said: “What we are dealing with is a situation where somebody divided us. And actually, when you create these things, some people get some privileges. They didn’t ask for it, but they’ve enjoyed it for four years.

“Now when they lose it, it’s a problem. But the problem is not what has happened today. It is what happened four years ago. If it had not been done, we would not be in this situation today. We are one family, we are one people. Somebody comes, and divides us up. Even in this family, he takes one emirate, gives it to a part of the family. Now, when people enjoy it for four years and you take it away from them, it becomes a problem.

“When Ganduje wanted to create these Emirates, he could not find a law to amend. He started by amending Emirates Appointment and Deposition Law, which the court struck down. So, he had to, de novo, ex nihilo, out of nothing create a law and create emirates, new emirates that never existed.

“Something called a Kano Emirate with eight local governments. That emirate with eight local governments had not existed in our one thousand years of history. The same thing with the Bichi Emirate, Rano Emirate, Gaya Emirate. None of them existed in one thousand years of history.

“So, they had the stools for four years and a new governor came on board and said we have to deal with this attack on our system, on our collective history. And he says we cannot in the interest of preserving something with a history of four years abolish a history of one thousand plus years. He says let’s go back to the original order.

“That was all that happened. It was not targeted at any individual, at any family, at any person. But of course, the people who were beneficiaries of this would hurt. And we understand that. It is not their fault. But we cannot because we do not want to harm or hurt them and allow it to go on.

“So managing the situation is for all of us as citizens of Kano. As members of the royal family, it is for all of us to look at the big picture and see that what has been done has been done to restore the glory of our emirate and to protect our own history and custom. For me, even now that I am here, only God knows how long I will be here. I can die tomorrow.”