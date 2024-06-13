Just In: ‘He Is Not In Our Custody’ – DSS Denies Arresting Popular Activist

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting activist Juwon Sanyaolu, one of the organisers of the June 12, Democracy Day, protest.

Naija News reports that social media on Tuesday night suggested that the activist was allegedly picked up by security agents in a yet-to-be-known location in Lagos.

In a distress message sent to The PUNCH via WhatsApp on Tuesday night, Sanyaolu wrote, “I have been arrested (by the) police.” His lines subsequently became unreachable.

When reached for a reaction, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, had said he was unaware of such a report.

Hundeyin, in a telephone conversation, said, “I don’t have that information. I’m not aware of it at all.”

A source in the state police command, who pleaded anonymity because he was unauthorised to speak on the matter, said Juwon’s arrest may not be by the police.

The source explained, “It could be officials of the Department of State Services. It could also be police officers outside the state command. You know the police force is fragmented. So sometimes it can be hard to know which division carried out some activity.”

However, the DSS, in a statement on Thursday, denied arresting or inviting Sanyaolu, who is the coordinator of Take It Back Movement.

“Juwon Sanyaolu, Coordinator of TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT is NOT with the DSS. He was NOT invited, arrested or detained by the Service,” the DSS wrote in a short statement on its X handle.