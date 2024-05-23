Why DSS Operatives Stormed Palace Of Emir Of Kano – Director

The Kano State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Muhammad Alhassan, has clarified why operatives of the secret police were earlier seen at the Palace of the Emir of Kano on Thursday.

Speaking with newsmen, Alhassan explained that the presence of DSS operatives at the Palace had nothing to do with the State House of Assembly’s decision on the Kano State Emirate Council Law.

He stated that the DSS only deployed its personnel to the palace as part of a security arrangement for the expected visit of the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, to the Emir.

According to him, media reports alleging that it invaded the Emir of Kano’s Palace, are untrue.

He said, however, that the personnel were withdrawn, following the postponement of the visit due to the absence of the Emir in town.

The DSS Director urged Nigerians to disregard the false and malicious report, which he said was aimed at causing unnecessary tension and misinformation.

Meanwhile, the Kano State House House of Assembly had on Thursday repealed the Kano Emirates Council Law, 2019, thereby dissolving the Emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano.

It also passed the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2024 which technically dethroned Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano and recognised former CBN governor, Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.