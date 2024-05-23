Breaking: Kano Assembly Repeals Emirates Council Law

The Kano State House Of Assembly, on Thurday, passed Kano emirates council law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling 3rd reading.

The law has abrogated establishment of 5 new Emirates in the state.

All offices established under the repealed law have been set aside by the new bill.

Also all district heads elevated or appointed under the repealed law are to revert to their previous positions.

Naija News gathered that the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment number 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by the Majority Leader and member representing the Dala Constituency, Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa.

The law which created five new emirates was first assented to by former Governor of the state, now National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on December 5, 2019.

The governor assented to an amendment to the law on 14 October, 2020 and signed another amendment on 11 April, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law established five distinct emirates; Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye, with Kano and Karaye having eight local government areas of jurisdiction each, while Bichi and Gaya emirates share 9 local government areas of jurisdiction each, Rano Emirate enjoys jurisdiction over 10 local government areas out of the 44 local councils in the state.

When Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, who chaired the council, was deposed on March 9, 2020, the law was amended to read, “There shall be the chairman of the council who shall be the emir, Kano Emirate.”

Section 12 provides that the governor may grade the office of an emir first, second, or third class subject to the approval of the House of Assembly.

A principal officer of the assembly, who did not want his name mentioned, said “no Jupiter can stop the assembly from amending the law.”