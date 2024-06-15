“If It Was A Military Government, I Would Have Been Shot” – Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has expressed an absolute preference for the democratic system of government over military rule.

The royal father expressed that if it were to be under military rule, he would have been killed or imprisoned without being tried in court.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Kano, Sanusi said no matter how faulty a democratic system of government is, it is still better than military rule.

While submitting that there is no perfect system, the Emir said it is important for the people to be true to themselves and work towards having functional systems.

According to him, “I still have memories of Nigeria during military rule. As bad or as faulty as democracy is, I would rather have that than military rule.

“For example, I was suspended by President Jonathan as CBN governor, and I was removed by Ganduje.

“If it was a military government, I would have been shot. Or they could have carried me and put me under Decree 2 in prison without allowing me to go to court. Democracy is flawed but is better than what we have. There is no perfect system, but we can at least be perfect with ourselves and respect what we have agreed on a constitution and work on it.”