DSS Operatives Storm Emir Of Kano’s Palace Amid Deposition Move

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken over the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, amidst a move to remove him from his throne.

Naija News understands that this comes amidst the passage of the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law (repeal bill), 2024, by the state assembly on Thursday morning.

According to Daily Trust, the secret police took over the palace around 11 am amidst move to dethrone the emir who took over after Muhammadu Sanusi was removed by ex-governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Though the Emir of Kano was said to be in Ogun State on a private visit to Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the security operatives were seen at the entrance of the palace waiting for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the Kano House of Assembly Majority Leader, Lawal Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, disclosed that all five emirs in the state have been removed.

The lawmaker stated this after the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law was repealed on Thursday.

All offices established under the repealed law have been set aside by the new bill.

Also, all district heads elevated or appointed under the repealed law are to revert to their previous positions.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Abba Yusuf is expected to sign the law.