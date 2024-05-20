Court Rules On Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Request, Removal From DSS Custody

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the plea made by the embattled leader of the Biafra nation agitators, Nnamdi Kanu, to have his bail reinstated and be released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The leading judge, Justice Binta Nyako, stated that she had previously dismissed a similar request from Kanu due to its lack of merit.

In her ruling on Kanu’s request, Justice Nyako confirmed that Kanu had indeed violated the terms of his bail by fleeing the country.

She further noted that the individuals who had acted as sureties for Kanu during his initial bail had requested to be relieved of their responsibilities, as they were unable to locate him or determine his whereabouts.

Justice Nyako stated that Kanu’s only remaining course of action was to take his case to the Court of Appeal and proceed with his right to appeal.

The Judge contradicted Kanu’s main lawyer, mentioning that the Supreme Court ruling did not support the argument that his bail should not have been revoked. She confirmed that she had reviewed the Supreme Court’s judgment but did not find the lawyer’s assertion.

Meanwhile, Kanu had continued to criticize, refusing to participate in any legal proceedings in Nigeria.

He argued that any effort to prosecute him would violate Nigeria’s Constitution and international regulations.