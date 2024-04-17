Judge Threatens To Adjourn Kanu’s Trial Indefinitely

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has warned of an indefinite adjournment in the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, if his legal team continues to delay the trial’s commencement.

The statement came after Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, set forth several conditions for his client’s cooperation with the trial proceedings.

During the court session, Ejimakor demanded that Kanu’s previously granted bail be reinstated, that he be moved from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), and that he have unfettered access to his legal team to adequately prepare for his defense.

These conditions have sparked controversy, with the prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), vehemently opposing them, labeling the requests as “frivolous, vexatious, irritating, and unmeritorious.”

Despite the contentious atmosphere, Justice Nyako has scheduled a ruling on these requests for May 20.

However, she firmly stated that the trial must proceed without further delay by Wednesday, emphasizing that the prosecution will be allowed to open its case and call its witnesses.

The judge said, “It is either we open this trial today by prosecution calling witnesses or I adjourn this matter indefinitely till the time you are ready for trial.

“You cannot continue to hold the court to ransom. I hope you know the consequences of adjourning the trial sine die. You have to make a choice and the choice has to be for you.

“I will rise for some minutes for you to think about this and make a choice and that choice has to be made today”, Justice Nyako said shortly before standing down proceedings.

Nyako, however, stood down the matter for 10 minutes for the defense lawyers to have a quick meeting with Kanu.