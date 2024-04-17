FG Objects As Nnamdi Kanu Outlines Terms For Trial Resumption

The Federal Government has rejected the terms presented by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, for the continuation of his trial.

Kanu, during the Wednesday hearing at the Federal High Court Abuja, agreed to expedite the prosecution of the charges against him, stating that his conditions have been met.

The IPOB leader, Aloy Ejimakor, through his lawyer, listed three conditions that must be fulfilled before the trial can proceed.

Among other demands, he insisted that the bail granted to him earlier must be reinstated to allow him to prepare adequately for his defense.

He argued that the revocation of his bail was unjustified, as it was based on false and fraudulent claims made by the Federal Government.

Kanu also insisted on the withdrawal of the arrest warrant issued against him, citing government allegations of violating bail terms and leaving the country.

He further demanded that his lawyer be allowed unrestricted access to him, as stipulated by law.

The Biafra agitator expressed readiness to undergo an expedited trial once the conditions are fulfilled.

The Federal Government, through its counsel Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, urged the court to reject the conditions, deeming them frivolous, vexatious, irritating, and baseless.

Awomolo contended that Kanu’s only recourse is to appeal to the Court of Appeal to contest the denied bail application.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court announced a date to rule on the request of Kanu. Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the proceedings to May 20.