It is Your Duty To Reduce, Eliminate Oil Theft – Fubara To Navy Boss

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has urged the Nigerian Navy to be ruthless against all forms of economic sabotage, especially crude oil theft.

The governor stated this while hosting the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla with his delegation of top officers of Navy High Command at Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He, however, commended the Navy for the positive results recorded in Rivers following the tremendous support it had received from his administration.

Speaking via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nelson Chukwudi, the governor said the reduced level of oil theft in Rivers was the evidence of the many positive things happening in the state.

According to him, “We are working together, we will give you all the support to make sure that you deliver on your mandate.

“And what is the mandate? You were appointed at a time when our country is facing a lot of crises, and your duty, among others, includes reducing, if it cannot be eliminated, the criminalities perpetrated on the waterways; oil theft and others.

“And I am happy that they are positive and commendable records of achievement so far, in the course of your tenure.

“The success of the Nigerian Navy in our State, in the areas of oil theft, is because the State Government has given you all the necessary support.

“We have collaborated with the command here. We supported them morally and with all the necessary logistics.

“We have also maintained good relationships with the communities to make sure that whatever it is that is required for these operations to be successful were granted. I am happy to be associated with these very laudable achievements.

“So, I have to say that I am happy that the Chief of Naval Staff, today, is commending the success of the exercise. He is commending the doggedness of the men in fighting oil theft, not just in the Niger Delta, but particularly in our State.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to give them the support, and discourage any act that would be a sabotage to the economy of our State.”