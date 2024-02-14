Police Arrest Ex-NAF Officer Supplying Military Camouflage To Notorious Terrorist, Bello Turji

The Nigerian Police High Command has confirmed the arrest of a former officer of the Nigerian Air Force who was allegedly supplying military uniforms to popular notorious terrorist Bello Turji.

While parading the suspect and other criminal elements at the headquarters of the Special Tactical Squad-Intelligence Response Team in Abuja on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police and police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the dismissed officer, Ahmed Mohammed, had served in the Air Force for a brief period of five years before being court-martialled for an undisclosed offence.

According to Awojobi, Mohammed had been involved in supplying military camouflage and other equipment to bandits operating in Zamfara State.

The police mouthpiece explained that the suspect introduced the sales of military camouflage and other equipment to one Mushiri Abubakar, who in turn supplied these items to various criminal gangs.

Notably, they had previously supplied military camouflage to the notorious bandit, Bello Turji, and his gang members, who have been causing havoc in the state.

The police said 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms and 10 pieces of camel pack were recovered from both Mohammed and Abubakar during their arrest.

Other items recovered from them include 2 military hats, 3 cardigans, 3 T-shirts, 2 belts and 3 anklets, adding that they were intercepted when they were transporting the items from Kaduna to Zamfara for bandits.

The senior police officer said, “On 20/12/2023 at about 1230hrs, the operatives of the FID-STS intercepted the movement of military accoutrements from Kaduna to Zamfara state, precisely Shinkafi LGA.

“In the process, a spot search was conducted, and the following items were recovered: 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms, 10 pieces of camel pack, 12 military hats, 3 cardigans, 3 t-shirts, 2 belts, and 3 anklets.

“The two suspects were arrested. The Mushiri Abubakar is a childhood friend of one Air Force personnel attached to the Air Force base in Kaduna state who served for only five years before being court marshalled and introduced the idea of selling military accoutrements to Mushiri Abubakar.

“Further investigation revealed that same Mushiri Abubakar had supplied military materials to the Notorious Bello Turji.”

Furthermore, the police spokesperson informed reporters that the law enforcement agents had made the decision to dismantle the criminal organization, specifically targeting those individuals who were providing weapons and ammunition to the bandits.

The spokesperson emphasized that the bandits would be rendered powerless without access to firearms and other ammunition, and highlighted the importance of dismantling the network responsible for supplying them with sophisticated weapons in order to instill fear in innocent citizens.