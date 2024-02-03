Insecurity: NSA Ribadu Bans NSCDC, Immigration, Prison Service from Using Camouflage Uniforms

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has reportedly directed the Federal Ministry of Interior to immediately withdraw all camouflage uniforms from security and law enforcement agencies under its supervision.

Naija News gathered the directive was contained in a circular dated 16 January 2024, signed by Ribadu, and addressed to the Honorable Minister of Interior.

The circular sighted by PR Nigeria was titled “Observation on Proliferation in the Use of Camouflage Uniforms by Other Security Agencies in Nigeria.”

According to the circular, operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Prison (Correctional) Service and the Federal Fire Service, among others, were affected by the directive.

The affected organizations were directed to discontinue using the camouflage uniforms at their disposal, following the directive issued by ONSA.

The NSA observed that the persistent proliferation of camouflaged uniforms by the aforementioned security and law enforcement agencies makes the outfit easily accessible to criminals and impostors while also exacerbating the already challenging security situation facing the country.

He said: “Case in point was the recent unfortunate attack on communities in Plateau State where the perpetrators were reportedly dressed in camouflage uniforms. This further underscores the need to ensure that the ban placed on camouflage uniforms by security agencies other than the Armed Forces and the Police on special occasions, such as joint operations, is strictly enforced.”

Ribadu urged the Interior Minister to take necessary steps and place stringent measures to ensure that the ban on camouflage uniforms is upheld, enforced, and strictly complied with by all security and enforcement establishments under his supervision.

Story continues below advertisement

Based on this directive, the Armed Forces and the Police, on special occasions, are the security forces allowed to use camouflage uniforms.