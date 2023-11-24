NAF Chief, Abubakar Decorates 12 Combat Pilots

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has successfully graduated 12 fresh combat pilots from the Basic Flying Course-20 at the 403 Flying Training School in Kano.

Naija News reports that this information was conveyed in a statement released on Thursday by the Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

During the graduation ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff urged the newly trained pilots to make the most of their training and contribute their utmost to maintain the achievements made in various operational areas across the country. He emphasized that the Nigerian Air Force has been actively engaged in independent and joint operations to combat criminals and restrict their freedom of action while shaping the operational environment in different theatres.

Air Marshal Abubakar highlighted the importance of injecting new and dynamic pilots into the force to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing operations. He acknowledged the significant support provided by the Federal Government in terms of platforms and equipment to combat terrorism, insurgency, and other criminal activities.

However, he also acknowledged that acquiring new platforms brings additional responsibilities regarding manpower, training, and operating costs.

“This challenge is further exacerbated by the anticipated arrival of an array of new platforms such as the M-346, AH-1Z, A-109 Trekker, and the remaining T-129 ATAK helicopters.

“For NAF to bridge the manpower gaps currently experienced, a three-year training plan to commence from January 2024 must be sustained amid the availability of funding.

“It is in view of this projection that the graduation of the Basic Flying Course 20 is gladdening, as it serves to bridge the pilot deficiency gap,” the Air Marshal said.

The air chief reiterated the importance of the current security situation to the newly graduated pilots. He emphasized that the security environment remains uncertain and unpredictable due to the threats posed by terrorists in the North, as well as the increase in banditry and kidnapping activities across the country.

He also highlighted the threats to Nigeria’s unity and cohesion posed by secessionist groups in the South-East. Additionally, he mentioned that the crude oil theft in the South-South region continues to threaten the country’s economic well-being.

The air chief urged the pilots to understand that their journey is far from over and encouraged them to strive to elevate the NAF to even greater heights continuously.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, AVM Nnamdi Ananaba, stated that the graduation marked the final phase of a series of training activities to produce fully qualified pilots for the NAF.