Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 20th January, 2024

Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 20th, January 2024.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Friday pleaded not guilty to the amended 20-count charges brought against him by the federal government.

Naija News recalls the government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, increased the charges against Emefiele from six to twenty.

The charges against Emefiele now border on Criminal breach of trust, Forgery, Conspiracy to commit forgery, Procurement Fraud and Conspiracy to commit Felony.

When he was re-arraigned at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on Friday, January 19, before Justice Hamza Muazu, Emefiele denied all the charges against him.

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has denied rumours of his arrest.

A report emerged on Wednesday that operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Monday, reportedly arrested and detained Abure over alleged fraud linked to the party’s governorship primary in Plateau State.

The report claimed that Abure’s purported arrest followed a criminal complaint against him by Yohanna Margif, who accused him of forgery

Magif, a governorship aspirant of the LP in the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State, alleged in a criminal complaint to the Police that Abure forged his signature on a letter where he (Yohanna Margif) is supposed to have withdrawn from the governorship primaries.

The federal government, on Thursday, slammed amended charges against former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele in the case before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the amended charge sheet contains a total of 20 counts against Emefiele.

Part of the fresh allegation against Emefiele is to have impersonated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to illegally obtain a sum of $6.2m from the CBN.

According to the amended charge sheet, marked CR/577/2023, Emefiele, on February 8, 2023, connived with one Odoh Ocheme, who is now on the run, to obtain $6.2m from the CBN, claiming that it was requested by the SGF “vide a letter dated 26th January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.”

The Supreme Court on Friday, 19th January, 2024, affirmed the election of Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Oladipo Adebutu, challenging the election of Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared that Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 276,298 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adebutu of the PDP, who garnered a total of 262,383 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the poll, Adebutu approached the Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, insisting that he was the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, declared Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected Governor of Nasarawa State.

Naija News reports that the apex court took the decision after dismissing the appeal challenging Sule’s victory at the March 18 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision, a five-member panel of the apex court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, held that the appeal against Sule lacked merit.

The court dismissed, thereafter, dismissed the appeal by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Emmanuel David Ombugadu, to overturn Governor Sule’s election.

Justice Kekere-Ekun ruled that the appellant failed to provide sufficient evidence of over-voting and noncompliance with electoral laws.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed openness to a merger, acknowledging the necessity of collaboration for political success in Nigeria.

In an interview with selected radio stations, monitored by Vanguard, Kwankwaso discussed the prospect of NNPP’s coalition with other parties to form a formidable force.

Kwankwaso highlighted that no single party could win elections or attain power alone in the country, emphasizing the importance of alliances.

He stated his willingness to engage in discussions for a merger that would capture power and efficiently deliver democracy’s dividends to Nigerians.

Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, has stated that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration pushed the country five decades backwards during his eight years in office.

Naija News reports that Clark claimed the Buhari administration failed miserably, lacked direction, was full of insecurity, and recorded economic collapse.

The elder state man made the statement in response to the publication of “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)” by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The book was presented alongside five volumes of another book titled, “Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Legacy, 2015-2023”.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has boasted that nobody can outsmart him in politics.

Naija News reports that the NNPP national leader stated this during an interaction with local radio stations in Kano on Thursday evening, while speaking about the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on the March 18 governorship election.

Kwankwaso said political opponents in Kano plotted to incite violence in the state and blame it on him so he could be arrested.

He said the plot to arrest him was hatched following an anticipated victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Supreme Court on the Kano State governorship tussle.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that informants working for the kidnappers in the nation’s capital have been apprehended.

The Minister shared the news during a town hall meeting with stakeholders and residents in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT on Friday.

According to him, the end has come for kidnappers, bandits and their informants in the FCT.

The Supreme Court on Friday declared Uba Sani as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State.

The court’s verdict affirmed an earlier ruling by the court of appeal in Abuja which on November 24, 2023, declared Sani as Kaduna State governor.

Naija News understands that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Mohammed Ashiru Isa, had challenged the outcome of the governorship election held in the state on March 18.

They argued that Uba was not duly elected by a majority of valid votes cast in the election, adding that the election was invalid because of corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.