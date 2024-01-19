Kwankwaso Speaks On NNPP Merging With Other Parties

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed openness to a merger, acknowledging the necessity of collaboration for political success in Nigeria.

In an interview with selected radio stations, monitored by Vanguard, Kwankwaso discussed the prospect of NNPP’s coalition with other parties to form a formidable force.

Kwankwaso highlighted that no single party could win elections or attain power alone in the country, emphasizing the importance of alliances.

He stated his willingness to engage in discussions for a merger that would capture power and efficiently deliver democracy’s dividends to Nigerians.

This revelation follows political economist Professor Pat Utomi’s recent comments about a potential coalition.

Utomi mentioned that candidates from major opposition parties in the 2023 presidential elections have tentatively agreed to create a mega party.

This development indicates a significant shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, as parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and NNPP contemplate uniting to challenge the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 general elections.