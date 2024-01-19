Godwin Emefiele Pleads Not Guilty To Fresh 20-Count Charge By FG

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Friday pleaded not guilty to the amended 20-count charges brought against him by the federal government.

Naija News recalls the government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, increased the charges against Emefiele from six to twenty.

The charges against Emefiele now border on Criminal breach of trust, Forgery, Conspiracy to commit forgery, Procurement Fraud and Conspiracy to commit Felony.

When he was re-arraigned at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on Friday, January 19, before Justice Hamza Muazu, Emefiele denied all the charges against him.

The defense team also pleaded that Emefiele be allowed to continue to enjoy his bail earlier granted him by the court. The prosecutor did not object to this request, stating that they wanted the former CBN boss to attend his trial in good health.

Emefiele’s bail condition, which allows him to travel outside Abuja but remain within Nigeria throughout the suit, was sustained by the trial Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu.

The case has, however, been adjourned to the 12th and 13th of February for trial.