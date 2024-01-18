Breaking: Court Allows Emefiele To Travel Out Of Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, permission to travel outside Abuja.

However, the court stipulated that Emefiele must remain within the country, amending his initial bail terms that restricted him to the FCT.

Having been released from Kuje Custodial Centre on December 23, 2023, he sought a review of specific aspects of his bail conditions.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court reviewed the arguments presented in this matter.

Emefiele, facing six counts of procurement fraud amounting to N1.2 billion, sought this modification through his lawyer, Mathew Bukka.

Notably, this marks the first instance of Emefiele appearing in court without a heavy armed security escort.