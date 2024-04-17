List Of Influential Nigerians That Have Been Jailed Under Tinubu’s Administration

In less than one year after taking over office, President Bola Tinubu has put in place various policies that has greatly affected the economy.

In the midst of the different occurrence taking place, some influential Nigerians have also been jailed under the administration.

They were locked up either through the court or through the security operatives.

Below are influential individuals that have being jailed under Tinubu’s administration.

Godwin Emefiele

The erstwhile Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is currently facing multiple charges, ranging from money laundering to fraud and abuse of office.

There are various reports claiming that Emefiele introduced new naira notes a few months before the presidential election so as to sabotage the presidential bid of Tinubu.

The former CBN governor’s new naira policy led to the collapse of the economy and great hardship on Nigerians with many unable to feed due to the scarcity of naira.

Emefiele has been remanded in prison and granted bail by two different courts in Abuja and Lagos on different occasions. On the two occasions, he was asked to pay N20 million and N50 million, among other conditions.

Abdulrasheed Bawa

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was also detained by the security operatives after he was removed from office.

According to news reports, the former EFCC chairman spent 13 days in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody.

There was no clear statement concerning Bawa’s detainment and he was released after some Nigerians raised concerns, calling for his trial and alleging that the Tinubu administration had begun to abuse human rights in less than one year in office.

Bobrisky

The controversial crossdresser is currently serving a jail term of 6 months without bail.

Bobrisky was arraigned by the EFCC at the Federal High Court in Lagos and sentenced by the same court for an offence bordering on naira abuse.

Most Nigerians have expressed concern over the media personality sentencing, insisting that it was too harsh.

They pointed out there are other celebrities who are guilty of the same crime but have not been apprehended.

Bello Bodejo

The Miyetti Allah leader was apprehended by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and arraigned by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) over violation of the terrorism act 2022.

Bodejo was arrested in Nasarawa state after launching an unlawful an ethnic militia vigilante group named Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Badejo had noted at the inauguration of the 1,144-man Fulani outfit in Nasarawa that the purpose was to fight cattle rustling, banditry and other insecurity threats in the state.

He is still being remanded in the custody of the DIA until the court concludes his case.