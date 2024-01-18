FG Increases Charges Against Emefiele From 6 To 20

The Federal Government of Nigeria has amended the charges against the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, from six to twenty.

The amended charges were made public on Thursday, January 18, 2024, during a court appearance before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court.

The charges against Emefiele now border on Criminal breach of trust, Forgery, Conspiracy to commit forgery, Procurement Fraud and Conspiracy to commit Felony.

At the resumed trial on Thursday, the counsel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo, said he had served the defence team with an amended charge.

Responding, Mathew Burkaa, Emefiele’s counsel, said he would need some time to study the new charge before his client could enter a plea.

The presiding judge thereafter adjourned the case to Friday, January 19.

Court Allows Emefiele To Travel Out Of Abuja

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, permission to travel outside Abuja.

However, the court stipulated that Emefiele must remain within the country, amending his initial bail terms that restricted him to the FCT.

Having been released from Kuje Custodial Centre on December 23, 2023, he sought a review of specific aspects of his bail conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court reviewed the arguments presented in this matter when the matter came up before him on Thursday.