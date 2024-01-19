LP National Chairman, Julius Abure Speaks On Arrest Rumours

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has denied rumours of his arrest.

A report emerged on Wednesday that operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Monday, reportedly arrested and detained Abure over alleged fraud linked to the party’s governorship primary in Plateau State.

The report claimed that Abure’s purported arrest followed a criminal complaint against him by Yohanna Margif, who accused him of forgery

Magif, a governorship aspirant of the LP in the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State, alleged in a criminal complaint to the Police that Abure forged his signature on a letter where he (Yohanna Margif) is supposed to have withdrawn from the governorship primaries.

The report claimed the embattled LP chairman was released on bail after the police obtained his statement.

It also stated the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), which investigated the matter, reportedly recommended that Abure be prosecuted after it was confirmed by the Chief Registrar of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

But in a chat with Channels Television on Thursday, Abure said he was never arrested by the police or any other security agency.

Abure also said that security agencies would invite him personally if they needed him.