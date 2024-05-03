Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 3rd May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 3rd May 2024.

The PUNCH: As Nigerians battle fuel scarcity, over 9,000 oil marketers are on the verge of losing their operating licences. As a result, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria is urging the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to extend its final deadline for licensing renewal to July.

Vanguard: THE 36 State governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, have disclosed that they are reviewing their individual fiscal space as state governments and the consequential impact of various recommendations, geared towards arriving at what they described as an improved minimum wage they can pay sustainably.

ThisDay: Vice-President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, said whoever had succeeded former President Muhammadu Buhari, would have either chosen to steer the ship through the storm as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been doing or jumped the ship and let the country implode.

The Nation: Governors yesterday sounded a note of caution to workers against unduly high expectations from the minimum wage negotiations. States will pay only implementable and sustainable wages, they said, but expressed commitment to improved salaries for workers.

Daily Trust: Some repentant Boko Haram insurgents Tuesday night invaded a police station in Maiduguri in an attempt to set free their colleagues that were arrested earlier over alleged drug offences, witnesses told the Daily Trust on Thursday.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.