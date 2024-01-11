‘It Is Very Clear That They Robbed Us Of That Election’ – Labour Party Chairman, Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has alleged that his party was robbed of victory in the 2023 general elections.

Abure blamed the loss of his party on the Electoral Act in Nigeria, which he said is obviously flawed.

According to him, the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the party’s governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, were the two biggest casualties of Nigeria’s flawed Electoral Act.

In his submission, Abure stated that stakeholders responsible for the manipulation of the electoral act include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Assembly and the Presidency.

Naija News understands the LP Chairman made the submission yesterday when he played host to Edeoga at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Abure, therefore, disclosed that the party would not just sit down, fold its hands and allow itself to be robbed again but would pursue electoral reforms ahead of the next general elections in the country.

Abure also announced Edeoga’s appointment into the team of the party’s committee that would work for the reformation of the nation’s Electoral Act.

He said: “It is very clear that they robbed us of that election. It was done in collusion with INEC officials and PDP government in Enugu State.

“The whole world is aware of it. Even before you spoke about electoral reforms the party has decided since last year that we are going to pursue electoral reforms in Nigeria. And what happened to us in the general election will never happen to us again.

“We believe that the starting point is to begin early enough with the pursuit of electoral reform because we saw all the antics that played out between the national assembly and the presidency in the past electoral reform.

“As I speak with you, we are already constituting the committee that will give us the framework for the review. We also decided that the Labour Party will not be a spectator and that we will be the drivers of that process.

“I have made it clear that the major victim of the 2023 general election is the Labour Party. And therefore we cannot be seen to take back seat in the pursuit of electoral reform and in defence of our votes.”