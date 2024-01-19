Kano Gov’ship: ‘Nobody Can Outsmart Me In This Politics Game’ – Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has boasted that nobody can outsmart him in politics.

Naija News reports that the NNPP national leader stated this during an interaction with local radio stations in Kano on Thursday evening, while speaking about the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on the March 18 governorship election.

Kwankwaso said political opponents in Kano plotted to incite violence in the state and blame it on him so he could be arrested.

He said the plot to arrest him was hatched following an anticipated victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Supreme Court on the Kano State governorship tussle.

Kwankwaso said the Supreme Court justices not only affirmed the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s election but also reprimanded the lower courts’ judges for erring in law, noting that if it were in other climes, they should have resigned.

The former Governor of Kano State also denied any deal to defect to the ruling APC to retain Kano, saying he was never contacted even though his doors were open.

He added that his political opponents have been blocking him from accessing the presidential villa because they do not want him to see the president.

He said, “Politics is not dirty as many are saying. Politics is a clean game. With my experience, I can assure you, someone cannot outsmart me in this game.

“The ministerial appointment they are talking about, I spoke to the President (Tinubu) that my willingness to accept the position is to assist him.”