‘How Godwin Emefiele Impersonated SGF To Collect $6.2M From The CBN’

The federal government, on Thursday, slammed amended charges against former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele in the case before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the amended charge sheet contains a total of 20 counts against Emefiele.

Part of the fresh allegation against Emefiele is to have impersonated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to illegally obtain a sum of $6.2m from the CBN.

According to the amended charge sheet, marked CR/577/2023, Emefiele, on February 8, 2023, connived with one Odoh Ocheme, who is now on the run, to obtain $6.2m from the CBN, claiming that it was requested by the SGF “vide a letter dated 26th January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.”

According to the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Emefiele allegedly claimed that the SGF requested the CBN to release “a contingent logistic advance in the sum of $6,230,000.00 in line with Mr President’s directive.”

However, the EFCC claimed Emefiele lied intentionally about the request “and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.”

Furthermore, in the amended charge, the anti-graft agency alleged that Emefiele, in January 2023, forged a document titled: “RE: PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE ON FOREIGN ELECTION OBSERVER MISSIONS,” dated 26 January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.

He said to have allegedly connived with the fleeing Ocheme to commit the “illegal act to wit: forgery.”

Emefiele was further accused of awarding a contract for the renovation of a portion of the CBN Governor’s residence in Lagos to the tune of N99.8m to his wife, Omoile Margret, and brother In-law, Omoile Macombo, through a company, Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Limited.

The former apex bank Governor’s action regarding the CBN Governor’s lodge, located at No. 2 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, violates Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, according to the EFCC.

Justice Muazu adjourned till today (Friday) for Emefiele to take his plea on the amended charges.