Supreme Court Reveals Authentic Winner Of Kaduna Governorship Election

The Supreme Court on Friday declared Uba Sani as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State.

The court’s verdict affirmed an earlier ruling by the court of appeal in Abuja which on November 24, 2023, declared Sani as Kaduna State governor.

Naija News understands that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Mohammed Ashiru Isa, had challenged the outcome of the governorship election held in the state on March 18.

They argued that Uba was not duly elected by a majority of valid votes cast in the election, adding that the election was invalid because of corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

However, while reading the lead judgment, Justice Tijani Abubakar held that the appellant had nothing useful to ask this court.

He said the appeal is vexatious, frivolous, and lacks merit, hence he upheld the lower courts’ judgment, affirming the governor’s election.