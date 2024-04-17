Anti-Party: APC Speaks On Suspending El-Rufai

The Kaduna chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied any intention to suspend the former governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Recent reports had suggested that El-Rufai would face suspension from the ruling party due to alleged anti-party activities.

However, the spokesperson for the APC in Kaduna, Salisu Wusono, addressed the speculations on Tuesday evening.

In a terse response to TheCable, Wusono dismissed the alleged plan to suspend the party chieftain, stating categorically that there is no such plan by the party leadership.

“Nothing like this!,” Wusono said.

It is worth noting that El-Rufai was recently seen with Abdul Ningi, a senator who was suspended for accusing the 2024 budget of being padded by approximately ₦3 trillion.

Additionally, El-Rufai paid a visit to the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Abuja.

Naija News understands that these visits elicited debates on and off social media, as many speculated that the former governor was plotting a political move.

In a reaction earlier, the SDP national chair, Shehu Gabam, said political meanings should not be read into the SDP visit because he has known El-Rufai for quite some time.

He said: “My relationship with Mallam Nasir el-Rufai predates 1999. I knew him long before then, and we have been close.

“Coming to the SDP secretariat, I don’t know why it is so special that people misinterpret or interpret how it suits them. There are a lot of politicians of the APC that have visited me, and other parties have visited me.

“Do not forget that not too long ago, Al Mustapha came to my office and people were speculating that he is decamping to SDP.

“Will you be surprised if President Bola Tinubu visits SDP? He knows me and I know him.”

It is worth noting that El-Rufai played a major role in the merger that birthed the APC in the buildup to the 2015 polls.

However, the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday commenced a probe into “multi-million dollar loans” taken during the El-Rufai administration.