Buhari Set Nigeria Five Decades Backward — Clark

Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, has stated that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration pushed the country five decades backwards during his eight years in office.

Naija News reports that Clark claimed the Buhari administration failed miserably, lacked direction, was full of insecurity, and recorded economic collapse.

The elder state man made the statement in response to the publication of “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)” by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The book was presented alongside five volumes of another book titled, “Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Legacy, 2015-2023”.

Clark chastised the former President for extolling his achievements at the book launch in a statement dated Thursday, January 18, 2024, pointing out that this went against the public’s evaluation of his presidency.

Clark said, “What struck me most was the attitude and statement of former President Buhari, who eulogised his achievements as President of the country during the occasion. This, I must say, is contrary to the assessment of the majority of Nigerians of his administration.

“To most of us as Nigerians, Muhammadu Buhari failed abysmally as President. His administration was full of insecurity, economic collapse, injustice, religious bigotry and lack of direction. The eight years of his administration plunged Nigeria and Nigerians five decades backwards. Even his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noted as much in his speech at the time when Buhari was eulogising himself.”

According to Clark, President Buhari’s eight years in office was “a period of complete and total retrogression,” unfair, biased, and nepotistic.