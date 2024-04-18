Atiku, Wike Destroying PDP With Their Actions – Edwin Clark

Elder statesman, Edwin Clark has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of destroying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He advised leaders of the PDP to dissolve its National Working Committee (NWC) in order to save the main opposition party from total collapse.

Clark gave the advice in a statement in Abuja while reacting to the planned meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party slated for today.

The elder statesman said the dissolution of the NWC, remained the best strategy to stop Atiku and Wike from destroying the party.

The statement reads: “The party’s leaders should dissolve the existing NWC of the party for their anti-party activities. They should appoint an Acting National Chairman in accordance with the Constitution of the party.

“This was what happened during the tenure of Uche Secondus, who was still in court, when the party appointed another Acting National Chairman.

“The party should immediately revisit the on-line registration of its members as it was initiated by the then National Chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, to save the party from depending on individuals, because as they say, he who pays the piper, dictates the tune.”

Clark lamented that some overzealous members of the party had hijacked it for their selfish gains.

He also advised the party’s NEC to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the anti-party activities allegedly played by some members which led to the failure of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

He said, “Some of us have been shouting and warning against this. I recall that in order to avoid ‘money bags’ taking over the party, instead of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, as provided by its Constitution, a one-time National Chairman of the party, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, during his tenure, proposed payment of membership dues by all members with which the party will be run.

“The efforts of such laudable idea were frustrated. The highest decision-making organ of the party, the NEC, has not met for over one and a half years due to mischievous anti-party activities by some members of the party. No member seems to have the guts to speak the truth. This is unfortunate.

“Rumours have it that Atiku is already preparing for the 2027 presidential election. If this is allowed, PDP will collapse as the second principal party in the country today.

“While no one is contesting his right of contesting or indicating interest for the presidency of the country as many times as he wishes, which as the last count is up to five times, he should also know that fair play is the bedrock of the game.

“Another person that also seems to be holding or going for the jugular of the PDP, is Barr. Nyesom Wike. Honestly, I lack words to describe his actions. The nearest description I can give for his actions is political androgynous. He is neither in PDP or APC.

“He seems simply acquisitive, and the greatest enemy of PDP, manipulating it, with the intent of destroying it. Most of us supported Wike in his agitation against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar but he has gone too far in causing tragedy in PDP.

“His anti-party activities must be dealt with decisively, by setting up a strong disciplinary committee made up of strong people with resilience to resist pecuniary gains, who are courageous to investigate his activities, and that of any other person/persons suspected to engage in anti-party activities.

“The seeming contest for the soul of the PDP between himself and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not only ridiculous but a negation of the ideals for founding the party. Even though Nyesom Wike, had a good case considering what transpired during the last presidential primary election of the PDP, he has crossed the red line.

“Today, he is dancing naked in the market. He regards himself as the leader of both the PDP and APC in Rivers State, and that is why I described him as someone who can be referred to as a political androgynous and acquisitive person.”